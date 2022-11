A reader expressed the preference of disallowing editorial cartoons drawn by Michael Ramirez from being published to this audience (Nov. 9: "Political cartoons have been awful"). I couldn't disagree more.

There are very few talented cartoonists who remain who know how to illustrate a great point better than he; perhaps one American in particular is A.F. Branco whose fresh works would further elevate the Democrat-Herald's diverse turntable of well-illustrated perspectives.