Letter: There are so many who used TV guide

In answer to “Sad to watch the decline of paper” (Gary Court, July 17):

I truly agree. Please bring back the TV guide. It doesn’t take up a lot of room, and there are so many who use it.

Patti Cardwell

Corvallis

 

