Letter: Then the republic is already lost

The more the Jan. 6 committee digs, the greater the evidence that Donald Trump was behind an attempt to defraud the American people of their right to vote.

Trump attempted a coup, and the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, was simply the final act in a desperate attempt to illegally hold on to power.

If the Justice Department does not indict him and those who abetted him, then it is paving the path to anarchy in the coming elections. There are others like or worse than Trump waiting in the wings to see the outcome of the present drama.

If the Department of Justice lacks the courage to put a former president on trial for felony crimes, then one can only assume that the next wannabe autocrat will crawl out from under his or her rock and take Trump’s playbook for action.

If the fear of unrest from Trump’s base is so great that the duly elected and appointed officials who have sworn allegiance to the Constitution are afraid to act, then the republic is already lost. All that needs to happen for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

Kenneth R. England

Albany