Letter: Theatre deserves to operate at capacity

When I first moved to Corvallis, one of the first things I did was research theater options and was delighted by the quality and variety of shows presented at the Majestic.

Everyone knows how impactful the arts can be: how art can inspire you when you are feeling dull, show you things about yourself that you didn’t even know existed, expose you to people or ideas, make you laugh, move you to tears, make you think, uplift your soul. Over the years, the Majestic has done all of those things for me and for countless other people.