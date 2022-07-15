Letter: Theater supporters want some answers

The firing of Jimbo Ivy, the Majestic Theatre supervisor, by the city of Corvallis is a travesty.

More, it is a tragedy for the mid-valley performing arts community. Jimbo is the heart and soul of the Majestic, instrumental to its success both as an arts venue and as a welcoming space for the mid-valley’s BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities.

Jimbo’s offense? Explaining the consequences of publicly available budget information to the Majestic Ambassadors, a group of Majestic Theatre supporters and donors.

The Ambassadors then coordinated a very public campaign during budget hearings to fund a second full-time position. Jimbo contributed thousands of hours of personal time to the running of the Majestic, and encouraged so many people to become part of the Majestic performing arts scene. His success went unrewarded and his passion for transparency and city financial support for the Majestic cruelly punished.

The city is less without him, and the performing arts scene bereft of one of its inspiring leaders. Mayor Traber, where is your leadership when needed? The many thousands of Majestic Theatre supporters in the mid-valley want answers.

Michael Harte

Corvallis