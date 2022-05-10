Letter: Theater creates a safe space for all

Dear Corvallis City Council,

Thank you for taking time to read my letter. I am a volunteer at the Majestic Theatre, and I would like to explain why your full support of our workers would be greatly appreciated.

I am an almost 30-year-old differently-abled woman in a wheelchair, and theater means everything to me. Every time I get together with theater family helps my health in multiple ways. I grew up with the Majestic when my grandpa was an actor. I spent months watching rehearsals and shows.

The Majestic, among others, has worked hard to be the most adaptable for the differently abled and for us in the LGBTQ community. I never feel judged. We really are family. If the number of shows is lessened, it means less time as a family and less time entertaining our friends who pay to see shows multiple times.

Theater is important for all; it can save lives. It creates a safe space for those who struggle. I don’t understand numbers or studies, I will be perfectly honest, but I know how hard our staff works, day and night, to make being in shows respectful and enjoyable for cast, crew and audience.

Rose Taylor

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0