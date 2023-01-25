Letter: The world does not owe you a living

As a child, my parents taught my siblings and me, “The world does not owe you a living.”

Per the quote from Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden printed on the front page of the paper on Jan. 12 ("Wyden hears Linn County concerns"), he states: “I think health care is a basic human right,” thereby turning on its head the lesson I was taught.

How so? Because implied in Wyden’s statement is the notion that the world does indeed owe not just me, but every human on earth, a living, whether it is in the form of medical care, housing, food or clothing. How else can it be interpreted that one segment of the population is entitled to first call on someone else’s money, even if those someone elses may have other, more pressing, uses for their personal resources?

Wyden appears to believe that his wish to provide such care trumps the personal choices of those he intends to mulct via taxes to support his views.

Helping others is both a humane and desirable activity for most people. But if such help isn’t voluntarily given, it is a sham.

Peggy Richner

Millersburg