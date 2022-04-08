Letter: The white man takes whatever he needs

We are at a very serious point if we are to protect the ecosystems we depend upon so as to proceed into the future.

At the federal level, we have a set of regulations in place to require that our decisions are based on science, logic and reason in order to maintain and/or improve our ecosystems as we proceed. Unfortunately, the federal agencies charged with implementing these regulations are headed by approximately 8,000 political appointees. Thus, political expediency constantly overwhelms science, logic and reason.

Obviously, this endangers the ecosystems our lives depend upon. This problem was addressed 167 years ago.

Chief Seattle of the Duwanish Indian tribe in Washington wrote a letter to Pres. Franklin Pierce in 1855, an excerpt from which reads as follows: “Every part of the earth is sacred to my people. Every shining pine needle, every sandy shore, every mist in the dark woods, every clearing and humming insect is holy in the memory and experience of my people…

“The white man ... is a stranger who comes in the night and takes from the land whatever he needs. The earth is not his brother, but his enemy ... (c)ontinue to contaminate your bed, and you will one night suffocate in your own waste.”

We will certainly improve our federal decision processes so as to prove Chief Seattle was wrong. We will, won’t we?

Ron Sadler

Albany

