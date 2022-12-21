Letter: The unborn are not Biblical persons

I am writing to answer Thomas Cordier’s response (“Abortion study must address questions,” Dec. 7) to my letter (“Nothing in Bible is against abortion,” Nov. 30) about abortion and the Bible.

He says that the passage in Exodus 21 is not applicable to the question of intentional abortion, and I agree that it does not speak directly to abortion, but it does speak to the other question he raises, personhood.

As I pointed out in my first letter, if the pregnant woman dies under the exact same “accidental” circumstances, her death is considered murder punishable by death because she is a person. Whereas the unborn child’s death is not a crime because the unborn are not persons in Biblical terms.

According to Jewish tradition, ensoulment, personhood, begins with the first breath, as with God breathing life into Adam. Unborn children do not breathe and are not Biblical persons, as exemplified in this scenario.

Michael DeLollis

Corvallis