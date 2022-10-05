Letter: The truth about solar panels

A friend is looking into putting 14 solar panels on his property in California. His system is 14 large panels — about 4 feet by 6 feet, keep that in mind

The company's electrical diagram shows a breaker in the solar system in the cable run to his house; it is a double pole 20 amp breaker.

The drawing also shows the actual reliable current from those 14 panels as a total of less than 17 amps.

Think about that.

A single modern breaker in your house electric panel is 20 amps.

Those 14 solar panels apparently don't even generate that much current. The cost of those 14 panels and an inverter is a shock, too. Add in batteries, and have your heart pills handy.

So be very careful before you rush into a solar install. You may have an incomplete picture of the reality and actual power you will get.

Just be cautious.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon