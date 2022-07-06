Letter: The time to file is July 11 to Aug. 1

An abdication of duty is what Lebanon’s Mayor Paul Aziz is flagrantly flaunting in the face of his constituents.

While Albany, Corvallis and Linn County (in which Lebanon exists) have all written and passed their respective LGBTQ+ proclamations, Lebanon’s mayor refuses. Aziz does not think that celebrating his citizens does anything.

I have written about the Pride proclamation, and this new anti-proclamation proclamation from Aziz is on brand with the very same type of rhetoric that some claim they “do not see color” to deflect from racial conversations; instead he’s doing it to his LGBTQ+ community. Unfortunate fact: There is virtually no space for people to express themselves, and businesses are afraid of hanging flags.

Aziz claims that it doesn’t bring attention to celebrate people for their identity, or that there’s nothing stopping a person from living their life; he’s saying the status quo will continue, and people from the LGBTQ+ community will have to fight harder for their existence.

Respectability politics is a tool center liberals and conservatives use to control the conversation; to deviate from it is to break the social contract of politeness. Dismantling bigoted belief systems is not polite, it’s an attack on status quo, and I don’t think people are going to go away because you think they’re being mean to you.

Paul Aziz’s term ends in November. The time to file is July 11 to Aug. 1.

Cordero Reid

Lebanon