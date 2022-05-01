Letter: The time is now; please speak out

In 2015 Saudi Arabia attacked Yemen to defend the autocratic Northern regime from the Southern Houthis fighting for autonomy.

It bombed its cities, blockaded ports and airports, and cut off imported food, fuel and medical supplies on which Yemenis depend for their very survival. The United States backed the Saudi alliance with weapons, intelligence, fueling and logistics to sustain the crippling blockade and bombing.

The suffering and death led the U.N. to declare Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

President Biden ordered an end to U.S. support except for “defensive” operations. Refueling and weaponry stopped, but the U.S. still provides intelligence, logistics and spare parts to continue the blockade and bombing. The president and Pentagon can authorize these clearly “offensive” acts without congressional approval.

Our own Rep. DeFazio is leading the pushback. Congressional pressure already influenced Saudi Arabia to honor a two-month ceasefire. Mr. DeFazio plans to introduce a resolution to end U.S. support for resuming any hostilities, unless Congress approves. This is an important first step to reduce Yemen’s tragedy, and to reclaim Congress’ power to authorize and finance warfare.

Let’s be clear. Ending U.S. support will not end the simmering 55-year dispute between North Yemen and the Houthi movement. But U.S. involvement has caused more carnage in seven years than the previous 38 years combined. We cannot stop the war, but we must stop escalating the destruction of Yemen and its peoples.

The time is now. Please speak out. Urge Congress to pass a strong War Powers Resolution.

Bob Ward

Corvallis

