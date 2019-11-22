I have been reading with great amusement the growing popularity on social media of the hip, nonetheless offensive, retort “OK Boomer” (a virtual eye-roll from certain young people who don’t want to hear advice from people who have more life experience).
As usual, the media wants to paint this as a societal epiphany that Baby Boomers are the source of all things evil — climate change, non-living wage, etc. — and that Baby Boomers are simply out of touch. The irony lost in all this is, how is ageism any different than the multitude of “isms” that this vocal group of young people rage about?
Rather than living to age 120 to spite these complainers, I am “woke” enough to know most young adults that fall into the Millennial or Gen Z age group are just hard-working individuals making the best of whatever life has given them. They face obstacles in life and work to overcome them, just like us Baby Boomers.
You have free articles remaining.
Which brought me to my own epiphany: As with any generation, there are those who blame the world for their problems, rather than facing them and making the best of what life has dealt them. Our generation had the adults sitting on Oprah’s couch, or throwing chairs at each other on the Jerry Springer show, blaming their parents for how their life turned out. Just like these individuals, the “OK Boomer” crowd will eventually become fodder for late-night comedy.
Helen Fausett
Corvallis