Letter: The system stinks equally for all

The paper applauds the advent of ranked-choice voting in our local elections and says that its benefits make it worth waiting until Dec. 5 to know the outcome of the race for mayor.

What am I missing here?

That’s 29 days after the election. In 1860, 162 years ago, with only the telegraph to report votes counted by hand, Abraham Lincoln went to bed on election night knowing he had won. Now, well into the computer age, three candidates in a small-town election must wait an additional four weeks?

I’m sure we all agree that 100% of ballots properly received in Corvallis on or before Election Day should be counted within 24 hours. Under ranked-choice voting, then, all first choices are known, and it takes another 30 seconds to determine if anyone reached 50%.

If not, as has happened here, the ballots presumably are run through again to total second choices. This takes 28 days? Same ballots, same counting machines, same election workers, same small-town vote count. If, for some unknown reason, the machines are incapable of counting the second choices, the system should never have been implemented until it could have been done efficiently.

This is not a partisan letter; this “wait 29 days for the result” system stinks equally for partisan and nonpartisan offices, for independents, Republicans and Democrats.

John Brenan

Corvallis