Letter: The solution isn't to close community

Mark Weiss wrote about housing, growth and overpopulation (“We want no more than 45K people,” March 27).

His main points include “less development” and “the housing problem is a symptom of a much greater problem: overpopulation!” He also says Corvallis should be a city of 45,000. He doesn’t say what should happen to our 13,000-person surplus.

Overpopulation of our planet is a serious problem. An effective strategy for addressing it is to improve the social and economic status of women. Less housing development in Corvallis? I fail to understand how that addresses overpopulation, lowers fertility rates or improves access to birth control.

But Mark is clear about what he really wants: “a small, manageable, peaceful community” and “less development.” I know some people agree. I had an idyllic childhood growing up in a small town and understand the attraction.

But intentionally keeping our community small has a price. In a diversifying country, “less development” in Corvallis limits who can live here. It perpetuates racial and economic disparities. It ignores the needs of the 4,495 Corvallis households whose rent consumes at least half their income.

Imagine having to choose between paying rent and buying food. Imagine the impact that has on our community and the well-being of many families.

I know more McMansions won’t help. But the solution isn’t to close our community to others. Solutions lie at the intersection of smart planning, housing innovation, the pursuit of equity and economic justice here at home, and openness to change.

Jim Moorefield

Corvallis

