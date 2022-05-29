Letter: The rising cost of population increase

I was happy to see the headline “The rising cost of growth” in the May 23 edition, but was disappointed that you totally ignored how growth impacts our quality of life.

Just how does a 20% population increase over the next decade impact our quality of life? How does it impact the cost of housing? What does it translate to seven generations out?

Why are so few people willing to look at the bigger picture and the reality of what our heirs will inherit if we keep on the trajectory we are on?

Peter Kenagy

Albany

