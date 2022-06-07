Letter: The results are your responsibility

Everyone has the same choices: to drink or have sex, or not. Both are done for self-gratification.

If you kill someone with your car, you are held responsible. Calling the disposal of a baby a right is a serious wrong. The baby is an inconvenience? You can twist the facts all you want, but the truth doesn’t go away. I’m incredulous. It’s your body? No, it’s not, it’s the baby’s body. Would I adopt? It’s not my baby. You chose to have sex, not me!

What’s the difference if the baby has a layer of flesh and some water between it and the world? There is no difference. You want justification to get rid of the problem? Get fixed, for crying out loud. You sound like you’re a victim. Then what is the baby? Your creator has a purpose for your life and your baby, and it’s not to do away with either of you.

Planned Parenthood should be between the parents in a committed relationship with forethought. If you’re careless and don’t care, then realize it’s your responsibility for the results. I don’t want my tax money to be used for your problem that you caused.

Barbara Hays

Corvallis

