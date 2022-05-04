Letter: The problem with the radical right

Russian lies have infected the Republican mindset.

Art Hall is a prime example. In his most recent letter (“Left is soon to cost us freedom,” April 14), his ranting about the communist left is laughable but dangerous and sad.

I am a member of the radical left he so fears. I was radicalized by living in Corvallis. Dad and I were born in Corvallis, Mom was raised in Philomath. I was educated at Harding, Highland View, CHS, OSU and Willamette College of Law.

I believe in democracy. Every citizen gets one vote. All votes count. Nonpartisan professional voting systems protect all our votes. Legal challenges to voting fraud are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Elections are held at least every two years. The candidate with the most votes wins. We have a peaceful, if not acrimonious, transfer of power.

All citizens are protected by rule of law. Law enforcement is nonpolitical.

Violence and threats of violence to influence votes or prevent votes are unacceptable, illegal, and anyone involved needs to be prosecuted and incarcerated.

Majority rules, subject to the Constitutional rights of all individuals.

In a free, fair society, good ideas win. Bad ideas might get a try, but reality sets in and results don’t lie. Proponents of bad ideas know that, and have decided to deny reality and attempt to interfere with our ability to choose good outcomes for the majority.

The problem with the radical right is that they’re wrong.

Robert Corl

Albany

