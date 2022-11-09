Letter: The problem rises to surface again

Being homeless must be a sad, terrible thing, rapidly extinguishing hope and replacing it with a conviction that there’s no way out.

It is proper and beneficial that society attempts to provide help.

That help, however, neither will be effective nor solve the individual’s problem until we approach it from the proper perspective. Current thinking seems set on the premise that this is society’s problem, but it is not. It is the individual homeless person’s problem, transferred to and accepted by society.

Andrew Flath (“Do something that is productive,” Nov. 6) wrote that we oppress the homeless. Not accurate; they oppress themselves. Society’s proper side of the equation should be helping them help themselves short term, not providing for them in perpetuity.

Building tiny houses as free shelter only perpetuates the cycle. The tiny house replaces the tent, and trash is ultimately strewn around the tiny house city rather than the tent city. Providing jobs, the income from which would pay a nominal amount toward tiny house rental, would be a much better program for both society and the homeless.

Obviously, this won’t work for those with mental health issues. Just as obviously, neither would swapping out a free tent for a free tiny house. Creating modern-day refugee camps in this form is akin to painting over a rotted board. You’ve covered up the problem for a short period of time, but inevitably and invariably, it rises to the surface again.

John Brenan

Corvallis