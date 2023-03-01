In 2019, the Oregon legislature passed Senate Bill 770, establishing the Task Force on Universal Health Care, charged with recommending a universal health care system to offer equitable, affordable, comprehensive, high-quality, publicly funded health care to all Oregon residents.
Last November, Measure 111 was passed, declaring health care a fundamental human right of all Oregonians.
The next step is Senate Bill 704, to establish a Universal Health Plan Governance Board, which will create a comprehensive plan for implementing the Universal Health Plan, beginning in 2027.
Inevitably, the medical industrial complex will fight this bill as it nears a vote in the Legislature. They will tell you that universal health care would raise your taxes and cost too much; they won’t tell you that their opposition is based on the money that they suck out of the current system.
People are also reading…
We are all paying far too much for health care; if you agree, you can help fight their lies.
Let your legislators know of your support for SB 704. And write or call the senators on the Committee on Healthcare: Chair Deb Patterson (D), District 10, Salem; Vice Chair Cedric Hayden (R), District 6, Salem; Daniel Bonham (R), District 26, The Dalles; Winsvey Campos (D), District 18, Aloha; and Chris Gorsek (D), District 25, Troutdale.
Jo Alexander
Corvallis