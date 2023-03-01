In 2019, the Oregon legislature passed Senate Bill 770, establishing the Task Force on Universal Health Care, charged with recommending a universal health care system to offer equitable, affordable, comprehensive, high-quality, publicly funded health care to all Oregon residents.

Last November, Measure 111 was passed, declaring health care a fundamental human right of all Oregonians.

The next step is Senate Bill 704, to establish a Universal Health Plan Governance Board, which will create a comprehensive plan for implementing the Universal Health Plan, beginning in 2027.

Inevitably, the medical industrial complex will fight this bill as it nears a vote in the Legislature. They will tell you that universal health care would raise your taxes and cost too much; they won’t tell you that their opposition is based on the money that they suck out of the current system.

We are all paying far too much for health care; if you agree, you can help fight their lies.

Let your legislators know of your support for SB 704. And write or call the senators on the Committee on Healthcare: Chair Deb Patterson (D), District 10, Salem; Vice Chair Cedric Hayden (R), District 6, Salem; Daniel Bonham (R), District 26, The Dalles; Winsvey Campos (D), District 18, Aloha; and Chris Gorsek (D), District 25, Troutdale.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis