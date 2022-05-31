Letter: The men stood outside for an hour

The men stood outside for an hour, with guns, while the women inside, without guns, tried to calm and protect the children in their care, and died for them, while the men stood outside for an hour, with guns.
Annie Bowen
Philomath
