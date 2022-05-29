Letter: The Majestic is a robust theater

Throughout my life, I have been involved with community, independent and college theaters on the East and West coasts. Without question, the Majestic is the most vibrant and welcoming community theater I have ever experienced.

Since 2015, I have participated in the Majestic as a playwright, director and actor; I’ve also helped with props and painting sets. In all these endeavors, I’ve made friends and been part of groups of people with diverse backgrounds, all working together for common aims. I believe this sense of cooperation spills out to other areas of our life here in Corvallis and beyond.

Along with expanding our sense of community, the Majestic generates revenue for local businesses: Audiences who attend Majestic shows also visit downtown establishments before and after performances. Additionally, all those who are involved in putting on shows at the Majestic patronize downtown businesses during rehearsal periods and while involved in pre- and postproduction work.

The Majestic serves as a hub for the creative and innovative spirit of Corvallis, and it significantly contributes to the vitality of our downtown scene.

The Majestic is a robust community theater that consistently reaches out to people of all ages, races, talents and abilities. I fervently hope the city will fund full-time workers for our community theatre productions; the Majestic deserves the support that will ensure its success as a vital center for the arts and culture of Corvallis.

Cristina White

Corvallis

