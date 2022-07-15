Letter: The left always focuses on the gun

Petitioners in Oregon are pushing the Legislature to set new requirements for firearm permits and limits on magazines to 10 rounds each.

According to the petitioners, the new law on issuing permits would require applicants to undergo classroom and live-fire training and complete a background check. If the applicant applies for a permit in Benton County, for example, proof of competence with a handgun is required. I can’t say proof of competency is a requirement in every county, but it is in Benton.

An organization called Lift Every Voice Oregon, represented by a gentlemen named Mark Knutson, is also advocating for a ban on “assault” weapons. According to Knutson, “People can now buy a gun with no training, no knowledge of how they work, and no understanding of what they can do.”

Furthermore, Knutson asserts the limit on magazines would take away the ammo from assault weapons. Well, no, it wouldn’t. A person with evil intent will just bring more 10-round magazines to his crime. And maybe Mr. Knutson doesn’t have any understanding of what a gun can do, but I assure you the criminal certainly does.

The left always focuses on the gun as the root of all evil, but how about focusing on the age of these recent shooters, the failure of family members to seek help for these individuals, and the failure of authorities to intervene until the shooting is over (Columbine, Parkland, Uvalde)? Lots to think about.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany