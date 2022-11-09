Letter: The GOP seeks only power and tyranny

A year ago, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to eliminate rape in his state, it reminded me of a story often attributed to American humorist Will Rogers.

In addressing Congress, Rogers stated that he had a plan to end World War I. “Ya bring the temperature of the Atlantic Ocean up to boilin’, and when the German submarines surface, ya pick 'em off!” When asked how to do that, Rogers replied, “I’m the idea man. I don’t deal with the details.”

The only details the GOP is interested in are praising and supporting a self-admitted sexual predator, congenital liar who cheats at golf who was once described as a moron by a member of his own cabinet, and who wants to be America’s first dictator.

Nowhere is this predilection more evident than in its online platform, which demonstrates the increasingly right-wing control of its election-denying members and its officeholders.

The GOP platform is vehemently opposed to the right of women to control their own bodies, alternative energy and any election that results in Democrat wins.

The GOP has tons of solutions to America’s biggest problems that involve bringing the temperature of the Atlantic Ocean to boiling. But when asked how they would do it, they are quick to point out that Biden and the Democrats didn’t do it.

What is even more insidious is that the GOP does not want to solve some of the most pressing problems, such as climate change. The GOP seeks only power and tyranny.

Michael Coolen

Corvallis