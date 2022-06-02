Letter: The first layer in violence prevention

In a global pandemic, we mobilized scientists, doctors, public health workers and policy makers to slow the spread of a virus.

We used a Swiss cheese model of prevention methods, because no one strategy could stop viral spread but a combination of strategies could significantly slow it.

We need a Swiss cheese model for another public health crisis, gun violence. We hear over and over from politicians who don’t want to face the problem that nothing can stop gun violence. While no one thing can stop the violence, a slate of laws could definitely slow it down. A Politico poll this past week found that 88% of Americans support background checks on all gun sales. Let’s get that done.

Add raising the age to buy a gun to 21, because the peak age for violence is between 18 and 21. Renew the assault weapons ban, and ban large-capacity magazines. Require licensing, training and safe storage. Layer by layer we can build a system that reduces violence, saves lives and creates a future that may not be free of violence, but gets it to where it is no longer a constant in our culture.

The most critical piece of addressing the gun violence crisis is throwing off our devastation and focusing our anger to work to elect lawmakers who will see sense and pass the laws needed to protect us. That’s the first step. It’s hard work. But it is the key first layer in the gun violence prevention Swiss-cheese model.

Sarah Finger McDonald

Corvallis

