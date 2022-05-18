 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The determination is up to readers

Language is a crucial component of public debate and policy decision-making. Often when a shortage is cited, what is missing is that there is a “longage” of something else.

Examples abound: The shortage of Willamette Valley Native Prairie (less than 1% of its original acreage) is due to the longage of humans; population numbers plus acres converted to human use. The shortage of water along the Colorado River is due partly to there now being a longage of 40 million humans competing for the resource.

The paper’s May 9 story “The Corvallis Crunch” portrays the difficulty Oregon State University students have finding affordable housing, a local shortage.

I will leave the determination up to you, dear readers, as to where various categories of true shortages and longages reside.

M. Boyd Wilcox

Corvallis

 

