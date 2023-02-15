“Monteith Park: the loveliest park in Albany … perhaps in the state of Oregon” — Mapquest

I read the “Time to say timber” (Feb. 6) article in disbelief. I understand it may be time to improve the stage and enlarge the restroom. However, cutting 80 trees because they “are disease-prone” (who and what isn’t?) or they “conflict with the construction plan” — I strongly object.

Beautiful, mature living trees — welcoming, cooling, breathing — holding CO2 and gifting O2 in exchange — sheltering from summer sun for concerts, picnics, performances, people at play.

Deep old roots holding the riverbanks through incredible fluctuations of river level, providing habitat above and below for other living things. These benefits cannot be duplicated by baby trees and shrubs, no matter the intent or the aesthetics.

Large living trees in exchange for more cement, years of maintenance and replacement costs for little ones dried up or drowned by rising waters — is this not misguided? Can there not be minimal new sidewalks thoughtfully placed in order to avoid the trees?

Why are many of us just hearing of this idea, though it has apparently been discussed for a few years? I walked around the park and saw the deadly pink X’s on the doomed trees — it is awful.

I think this plan is misguided, and well beyond reasonable respect for other living things.

Judy Fowlkes

Albany