Letter: The choice for county commissioner

As a transplant from a fast-paced major metropolitan area, I think of Corvallis as a refuge from the complications of big-city life.

Nevertheless, the presence of numerous tents in the parks, shuttered businesses and persistent COVID-19 numbers indicate Benton County is in short supply of strong, effective leadership that can set priorities and swiftly move to solutions. This is why I am supporting Helen Higgins for Benton County commissioner.

I recently met Helen at one of her meet-and-greet events. I was captivated by her energy and passion, and her ability to listen to the concerns of citizens during that meeting. I was impressed by her accomplishments of leading and managing a nonprofit organization with effective stewardship of a multimillion-dollar budget that delivers value and results with prudent efficiency and speed.

The most telling example I learned was how she pivoted the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis to providing child care for essential workers on April 1, 2020, while most of our community was shuttered, waiting for protocols to be defined for our businesses and schools. Helen knew the needs of the community and promptly implemented a solution based on knowledge available at the time.

This is the kind of resourceful, energetic leader our county needs. With Corvallis being the county seat, it is vital to work collaboratively with city officials to address the issues affecting our community. This is not a time for incumbency or status quo. Please join me and vote for Helen Higgins for Benton County commissioner.

Louise McAllister

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0