Letter: The buck stops with Read as treasurer

Many Oregonians have probably heard of NSO Group, the Israeli company whose Pegasus spyware has been globally used to hack into the cellphones of journalists, activists, diplomats and heads of state.

But how many know that Oregon’s employee pension fund is NSO’s largest investor, following the 2017 decision by the Oregon Investment Council to approve a $233 million investment in the company?

It has been well documented that NSO provides surveillance technology that enables grave human rights abuses around the world. Last year the Biden administration placed the spyware company on a U.S. blacklist, citing its provision of spyware technology to authoritarian regimes for “transnational repression.”

As a result, U.S. businesses are prohibited from doing business with NSO. At the same time, the credit rating agency Moody’s has warned that NSO was at risk of defaulting on about $500 million in debt, which would force the group into insolvency.

Considering the widespread acknowledgment, including by our federal government, of this company’s complicity in human rights abuses, what is Tobias Read’s justification for continuing a relationship with NSO? The Oregon State Treasury has stated that they are “deeply disturbed by reports about developments concerning NSO Group,” but why hasn't Read terminated this partnership? Though Read may be busy campaigning for governor, still, as Oregon’s state treasurer, the buck stops with him.

Valori George

Corvallis

