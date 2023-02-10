Letter: That's what mob bosses, Trump do Feb 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What does it mean when someone demands loyalty? It means “give me your power and be my servant.”That’s what mob bosses and Donald Trump do.Andrew GillespieCorvallis 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Republicans sense they have leverage I believe that a historical perspective is important to understand the current congressional fight about raising the nation's borrowing limit,… Letter: As crime escalates, you're on your own I thought people might want to know how Measure 114 with its new gun controls is doing. Letter: Hoyle's anti-vaxx vote disappointing In one of her first votes as a member of the House of Representatives, Val Hoyle voted with Republicans on Jan. 31 in favor of H.R. 497, the F… Letter: Sen. Wyden trying to free the Cubans Last December, four Linn/Benton residents spent nine days in Cuba as part of an 18-member delegation with Witness for Peace. Letter: Bread, circuses in form of propaganda The deep-state propaganda piece by Dean Baker (“Biden has earned a solid ‘A’ halfway through term,” Jan. 21) deserves more rejections by ratio…