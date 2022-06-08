Letter: Thanks to voters for passing levy

The Corvallis School Board and I would like to extend our sincere thank-you to voters for your support of our students through the passage of Measure 2-136.

With the passage of the local option levy, we are able to create targeted investments that are critical for each and every student to succeed.

I know Corvallis is a community that deeply cares about public education, and you show this again and again by supporting our schools. The local option levy allows us to do many important things, including having smaller class sizes, creating more opportunities for our staff members to truly know our students, and enhancing our students’ experiences through the arts and physical education.

The levy also allows us to have greater opportunities for our students to explore their interests in high school through career and technical education classes. Finally, we are able to provide the services our students need, including school counseling and mental health supports. We have schools that we can all be proud of.

We remain committed to building relationships of trust and respect, providing inclusive learning environments that are culturally relevant, and igniting student engagement through real-world, experiential learning.

With sincerest appreciation for your continued support.

Ryan Noss, superintendent, Corvallis School District

