Thank you, Jim Swinyard, for your Oct. 16 comment about how those of us who have a warm home to sleep in need to be a part of the solution to homelessness. Yes! Of course.
Thank you that you are also looking at this as a way for harm reduction to happen. Yes! So needed.
Thank you, Rev. Jennifer Butler, for choosing to be "in the middle of the mess" helping people who are in need of shelter -- the mess being the contention around this issue. Thank you for your courage and willingness.
I was reminded of a quote from Oscar Wilde: "Two men look out a window, one sees mud, the other sees the stars."
Thanks, you two, for each seeing "stars" -- the fundamental goodness of helping our neighbors in need. Thanks for not getting stuck in the mud!
As to the man who said "We have to decide who we are going to be kind and compassionate to," a different quote came to mind:
"Critics are men who watch a battle from a high place, then come down and shoot the survivors." (Ernest Hemingway). Really. A lawsuit? Why not choose instead to be truly helpful to your fellow human beings?
LaCheri Carlson
Corvallis (Oct. 16)