Letter: Thanks to Niemann for his research

Many thanks to former Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann for his research and tributes for the Philomath men who have been killed in wartime (“Philomath honoring the fallen,” May 28).

I was especially touched to read the name of David Styles, killed during the Vietnam War. One of my most valued friends was the radio operator who died by David’s side that day in March 1969.

There were four of them caught in the ambush: David, the medic; my friend Mike, the radio operator; the lieutenant; and the chaplain. Protected from gunfire by the bodies of the three who died, the chaplain was able to crawl to safety that night.

I don’t believe the saying that time heals all wounds. However, it can change the way we carry the scars. Thank you, Eric Niemann, for helping us remember who we’ve lost.

Terri Tower

Corvallis

