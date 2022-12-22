Letter: Thanks, Philomath, for sharing Biscoe

With deep gratitude and appreciation, we recognize Councilor Catherine Biscoe for her contributions the Board of the Women’s Caucus of the League of Oregon Cities as well as the Board of Directors of the League of Oregon Cities and, through it, her considerable work supporting women elected officials statewide.

Councilor Biscoe exemplifies collaborative leadership. She is a member of the League of Oregon Cities Board of Directors, representing mid- and south Willamette Valley cities both small and large.

Last year, Councilor Biscoe organized and presented testimony to that board to gain its support for creating the women’s caucus, and successfully led the new group as president in its inaugural year. She has supported her caucus colleagues throughout Oregon inclusively, respectfully, energetically and tenaciously.

She listens, she encourages, and she draws out everyone to assure that all voices in the room (and on Zoom) are heard. She has been a source of strength for our new group when we have needed it most.

To us and to many others across the state, Catherine Biscoe is a good friend.

Councilor Biscoe has been an enthusiastic ambassador for Philomath. Her contributions and leadership reflect well on her city, and we hope that the community of Philomath will recognize and celebrate her service with us. We are grateful that you have shared this exceptional leader with our community of local Oregon city officials.

Thank you, Councilor Biscoe.

Susan Wahlke

Lincoln City