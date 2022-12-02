Letter: Thanks, Ms. Mann, and all GT staff

A main reason that I love receiving the daily paper version of the Gazette-Times is the opportunity to read articles I would rarely otherwise read.

A notable one was Joanna Mann’s front-page story of Nov. 28 on the “BroccoliBot,” its creation, development and success in receiving a patent (“Robotics club earns U.S. patent”)! My eye was drawn to the photo and then into the story. It encouraged me and brightened my spirit.

I hope the GT never stops publishing a paper version of the news, however it may shrink. It’s good to be reminded of community successes — and to have a chance to savor intelligent, hopeful and inspiring local stories.

Thank you, Ms. Mann and all the GT staff.

Sandra Bean

Corvallis