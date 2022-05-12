Letter: Thanks for voting for bond proposal

I am writing in support of the Linn-Benton Community College bond proposal going before Linn and Benton county voters on the May ballot.

This bond, in part, provides funding for a new agricultural sciences facility.

As an LBCC employee and someone directly involved in Linn County agriculture, I strongly feel our community would benefit from a larger community college agricultural footprint. LBCC is the only community college in the state with an animal science program that doesn’t have a multi-species college farm.

An agricultural sciences facility would allow us to expand our educational offerings in crop and soil science, better serving farms and businesses in our counties.

Growth of the Equine Science Program has taxed the capabilities of the current LBCC Equine Center. A new facility would allow for further expansion here, as well as provide a wonderful place for community groups such as FFA, 4-H and Oregon High School Equestrian Teams to gather and ride horses, or work together with livestock.

With the diminished horse access at the Benton County Fairgrounds, and concerns over future access at the Linn County Fair & Expo, a new facility created directly for the equine and livestock community in our area comes at just the right time.

This bond is a great value for voters. It brings an $8 million grant to our community, creates jobs and brings in additional students and events to our counties. It is estimated to cost voters about $2 per month per household. Thank you for your consideration.

Jenny Strooband

Salem

