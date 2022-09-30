Letter: Thanks for special interest stories

Thank you for writing special interest stories such as the one about Wreaths Across America on Aug. 25. It was a great exhibit in Albany and looking it up online is a great way to read about a great honor for our veterans.

The Aug. 17 article about the Red Cross blood donations should be read by all of us interested in helping others. This article was about 7-year-old Braylon Davis of Albany. When he was 5 days old he received his first blood transfusion. He has now had 71 blood transfusions.

I have donated blood 167 times and will complete my 21st gallon in the next month. Stubbing your toe hurts more than donating blood. Please donate blood to help the many people who need it. You never know when you might be on the receiving end.

I would like to see the old TV grid in the paper. The current "What to watch" you have is worthless. For one thing, some of it lists the time for us and some for the east coast. What's with that?

Please try to include more community events, especially fundraisers.

Please do not raise subscription rates. A lot of us can't pay any more than we are currently paying.

Pam Chambers

Lebanon