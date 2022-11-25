 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks and best wishes to helpers

My thanks and best wishes to the gentlemen who set me upright following my WinCo parking lot tumble in the early afternoon of Oct. 24.

M.A. Wolf

Corvallis

 

