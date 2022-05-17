Letter: Thank you, Joe, for saying how you feel

President Joe Biden may never go down as one of the top presidents of our country, but he will be remembered as one of the most human and caring.

As Mother Teresa of his Catholic faith reminded us, “We may not do great things, only small things with great love.”

President Biden lifting that small child with his arms in front of Ukrainian mothers fleeing to safety in Poland, leaving behind husbands and families, expresses who he was — doing a small thing with great love.

He was right about Putin as a war criminal and a dead soul of a dictator. It is unfortunate that our political correctness forced Biden to walk it back. When he goes off script, he says what most of us feel, and it is from his heart.

What a contrast to his predecessor, a functional illiterate bully who now turns to Putin to provide him the evidence the Russians had on Biden to thwart the walls of justice from closing in.

Keep telling us how you feel, Joe, and you will prove that great love will win!

Tony Van Vliet

Corvallis

