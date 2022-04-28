Letter: Thank you for your support of Majestic

My name is Kelly McCauley. I wanted to speak to you about how important the Majestic Theatre is to me.

When I first moved to Corvallis, it was my high dream, being with the Majestic. And now I feel it is my duty in the fight to give the support the Majestic needs. The theater is a creative space where the community can take part in auditions and productions.

We happen to have a film group that is a branch of the Majestic in which I take part. The Film Lab is a way for me to create screenplays for us to film. We wish to bring filming to Benton County.

I suffer from mental health issues, and my being a part of the Majestic is a dream come true. Being a part of this theater helps me stay focused from the struggles in my life. I am very grateful to be with the Majestic Theatre. I have even learned how to operate the lights for several shows, my favorite being “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” something I look forward to every October.

Right now, the Majestic needs full-time worker support to remain sustainable. So I thank you for your support of the Majestic Theatre’s finding full-time worker funding.

Kelly McCauley

Corvallis

