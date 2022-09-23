 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Template changes were the last straw

I, too, am disappointed and agree with the Sunday, Sept. 18 letters about the changes to the advice, comics, and puzzles pages. My elderly mother (mid-90s) doesn't have a computer so can't visit your website for her favorite comics and "other" (as in not the L.A. Times) crossword.

I already miss Red and Rover, and I’ve already canceled my subscription. The latest changes were the proverbial last straw after price increases, which included an extra charge due to high gas prices. As Dennis Macrina (Sunday, Sept. 18) so eloquently stated: Grrrr!

Kim Burnap

Corvallis

