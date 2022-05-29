Letter: Teaching shapes peer pressure

Media coverage on the causes of racial hatefulness that led to the tragic Buffalo shooting have failed to examine a critical factor.

In the schools the shooter attended, what was the state of teaching and messaging on inclusivity, the value of diversity and racial aspects of U.S. history? These factors arguably shape peer pressure — a major factor in the development of the impressionable youth.

This is precisely the kind of messaging and teaching that extremist politicians in Florida want to mute and root out of schools. If they succeed, there will be more Buffalos in the future.

How do Albany schools measure up? In 2018 and 2019, I tutored in a South Albany High School after-school program. I was impressed at that time with the prominence and quality of public messaging around the school on inclusivity, acceptance of those who are different, and the value of diversity. Staff members who briefed us volunteers also effectively communicated these values.

I was also impressed by the honesty of the history I saw in students’ history books — quite different from the romanticized Eurocentric nationalism that was taught in the dark ages when I was in high school.

Are these emphases being continued under oversight of the current school board? I surely hope so, although I am aware of some reasons for concern. In the next school board elections, let us ask hard questions of candidates about these issues. Will our schools contribute to acceptance and empathy or to yet more Buffalos?

Mark Nord

Albany

