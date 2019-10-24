Monday, Oct. 14's paper contains a multipage advertisement for the upcoming 911 taxation district vote. We are told that funding is in question for the 911 center unless we vote "yes."
Folks, the reason that funding for the 911 center is in question is because the county commissioners and city councilors have failed to properly budget for those vital public safety services. We already pay taxes to fund this function, but instead of funding it the money goes to other less necessary services.
Now we are asked to reward failed leadership by creating a new "district" which can levy new taxes, but they won't levy the full amount!
Do we need good funding for 911 services? Of course. I can't disagree with any letter that says just that. The failure comes when the only solution to the problem has to be more taxes through another taxation method. The former does not support the latter in any way.
The question I have not yet seen an answer to is this: how much will our property taxes go down because the money to pay for 911 is no longer in the general property tax budget? Or will the money currently going to 911 simply be redirected to commissioners' or councilors' next unnecessary pet project? Are we going to be giving 911 money to local art groups so they can buy canvas and oils?
Existing tax money should be used to pay for existing mandatory needs first. Continual begging for more money should be met with a firm "no" as long as our leaders don't follow that simple concept.
Mark Kramer
Corvallis (Oct. 15)