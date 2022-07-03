Letter: Talgo must take on lists of findings

Regarding Chris Talgo’s column in the June 27 paper ('Jan. 6 committee is putting on show trial'), let’s briefly compare its contents to the Jan. 6 committee’s key findings of fact so far.

The Jan. 6 committee presents evidence that Trump knew he had lost the election and knew there was no widespread fraud. Talgo’s rebuttal: (nothing).

The Jan. 6 committee presents evidence that Trump was at the center of pushing the “stop the steal” lie, knowing all the while it was false. Talgo’s rebuttal: (nothing).

The Jan. 6 committee presents evidence that Trump and his allies in Congress applied pressure to federal, state and local officials to sign on to the Big Lie. Talgo’s rebuttal: (nothing).

The Jan. 6 committee presents evidence that the build the wall fund was a swindle on the Make America Great Again population. Talgo’s rebuttal: (nothing).

The Jan. 6 committee presents evidence that Trump was behind the fake elector scheme. Talgo’s rebuttal: (nothing).

Talgo cannot rebut these findings because he has no facts on his side with which to do so, and instead trots out a dog’s breakfast of what-abouts, irrelevancies, rumors, distractions and thin rhetoric. The photo of Ashli Babbitt was a cute rhetorical flourish — has he even watched the video footage of the riot in which she got shot? The evidence suggests he hasn’t.

If he wants to be taken seriously, he must take on the lists of key findings and takeaways from each hearing and rebut each of them with facts and evidence. I’ll wait.

Niels Nielsen

Corvallis

