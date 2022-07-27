Letter: Take gun safety class, buy a gun

Perhaps Mr. Harris (“Think when you vote in elections,” July 22) does not understand that firearms, regardless of configuration and caliber, have no human feelings.

It is not the gun. Attempting to regulate firearms will do nothing to stem the flow of illegal firearms and use by criminals. Criminals have no respect for any laws. Regulating firearms simply limits the ability of the law-abiding citizen to protect their home and property. Police cannot protect us in all situations. When seconds count, police are minutes away.

Mr. Harris, how will you protect your home and family from harm during an armed intrusion — by using a baseball bat? Get real. I refuse to be a helpless sheep facing a criminal intent on harm to me or my family. Is this a reality? Yes; we have experienced an attempted break-in to our home. It took more than 30 minutes to have a deputy show up. What can happen in 30 minutes?

Use your imagination, or are you in some dream world where all is rosy and there are no bad people intent on stealing your possessions or harming you? Wake up Mr. Harris; take a gun safety course and buy a gun and protect yourself before it is too late. Finally, I agree: “Think when you vote in elections.” Don’t be a sheep!

Recently, an armed citizen prevented a mass shooting. Are you blind to that as well?

Bill Kughn

Monroe