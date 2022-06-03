Letter: Take control of children's safety

Stages of grief. Denial, anger, blame; the carnage of Uvalde. “Hearts and prayers” don’t provide solutions; we must find other ways. I humbly offer simple solutions to these horrific shootings.

We can do this without Congress, without filibuster reform, without “infringing” on the Second Amendment, without any legislative actions! We can do this with local engagement and local control.

Doors: Every plane, school bus, RV, home, even every bedroom, must have a second exit to escape fire. But in many classrooms there is no such exit. Why can’t there be a second door, securely locked both manually and electronically, to provide safe escape routes? Why must our children be trapped in a classroom?

Metal detectors: As we board a plane, we must go through metal detectors watched over by Transportation Security Administration agents. Many schools already have this system. We changed so many social behaviors after 9/11, and we have a new crisis. Every school needs gatekeepers of some nature. Tragically, it is a new world and we must adapt to this new terror.

Parents: But importantly, schools are no longer a safe place to just drop off your kid and expect them to come home. Parents can become vetted volunteers to monitor locked doors, hallways and suspicious behavior. This is already happening in so-called dangerous neighborhoods.

Simple but expensive changes? Yes. But what is the cost of one innocent child’s life? There are solutions. Don’t wait for Congress. Take control of your children’s safety.

Phil Plaza

Alsea

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0