In the Oct. 12 article on the costs of moving the old Van Buren Bridge, in reusable form, were estimated at $10 million. Where did this number come from ? We have seen several river bridges this large or larger moved and raised for a fraction of that cost. Surely no heavy bridge construction firm developed that number.
An educated guess at sliding the 450 foot of main spans to new tower piers would be about $4 million. The easternmost pony truss could be picked and moved separately for $200,000. That leaves about 250 foot of approach span work. Say these approach spans were built 20 feet wide, to pedestrian-bike standard, and with ADA access work for $300 dollars per square foot, this total project would cost less than $6 million, with new steel tower piers.
I am sure that if you offered contractors a chance to move the trusses, erect river tower piers, and construct approach spans for this cost, you would have several takers.
Subtract the costs for environmental containment and demolition of the old trusses and additionally subtract the cost of including sidewalks and bike lanes on the new bridge, this $6 million cost estimate would be dramatically offset. Environmental studies may add about 20% to these costs. Just saying.
Dennis McGee
Corvallis (Oct. 14)