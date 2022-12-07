Letter: Survey watershed forest for voles

On a visit with Corvallis Public Works to a recently completed logging project in the city watershed, my first question was, “What does commercial logging have to do with the purity of drinking water?”

No answer was forthcoming.

One hundred years ago, water from our city watershed forest was sparkling clean and pure enough to drink without filtering or treatment. Since then, logging and roadbuilding have consistently muddied streams, creating the need to maintain an expensive water treatment plant.

Logging in the city watershed is managed by a consultant firm, Trout Mountain Forestry, under the auspices of the Forest Stewardship Council, a watchdog firm dedicated to sustainable harvests. FSC guidelines require Trout Mountain to “use the results of credible scientific analysis, best available information (including relevant databases), and local knowledge and experience to create an assessment of conditions for Rare, Threatened and Endangered (RTE) species and rare ecological communities.”

Red tree voles are arboreal mammals that nest in the canopies of old-growth trees. An important indicator species of forest ecosystem health, red tree voles have been located in the city watershed by independent surveyors, yet Trout Mountain has never conducted surveys before logging, even in older stands. Old-growth trees in the recently withdrawn Old Peak Road logging exhibit ideal habitat for red tree voles.

Until the watershed forest is surveyed for red tree voles and other forest-dependent species, and databases created to monitor their habitat, commercial logging should be put on hold.

Reed Wilson

Corvallis