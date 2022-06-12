Letter: Surely boys, men equally responsible

Barbara Hays, in a June 7 letter headlined “The results are your responsibility,” advocates that women get fixed to prevent unwanted pregnancies, and she doesn't want her tax money going to fix their problem.

Surely one would agree boys and men bear at least equal responsibility in unwanted pregnancies.

How about requiring all sexually active males get a vasectomy, which could be reversed at such time they are in a committed relationship and ready to be a father? That would drastically reduce abortions, which I agree is a worthy goal.

How about any male impregnating a woman out of wedlock be required to set up a trust fund to pay for that child’s upbringing, health care and education until their adulthood? That should substantially reduce taxes for child welfare.

Giving the benefit of the doubt, I’ll assume the comments about choosing to have sex for self-gratification exclude 12-year-old girls whose pregnancy was the result of rape or incest (or a 40-year-old rape victim, for that matter).

Hays implies that all pregnancies are part of God’s plan, and that fertilized eggs and fetuses are equivalent to a child. That’s one's right to believe. I disagree. I do agree there is a point at which a fetus becomes viable and abortion is not an option, unless the mother’s life is endangered.

Karen Crist

Corvallis

