Letter: Supporting Jancila for city council

I was out watering the roses the other day when a neighbor came by to introduce Christina Jancila, a City Council candidate for our Ward 2.

Brief background: Our current councilor vacates his seat Sept. 1, and the City Council meets Sept. 6 to appoint a temporary replacement. Christina wants to finish his term, then run in the November election.

So I’m watering roses and Christina asks me to sign her council application. I laugh and say, “A City Council candidate here? Amazing! We haven’t seen ours in years, and he doesn’t answer emails or phone calls. Sure, I’ll sign your application. Anybody but Maughan.”

Now Ward 2 is a tough ward to represent: We’ve got homeless people, owners of historic homes, rundown rentals, huge student apartment buildings and downtown businesses.

My point is that somebody who represents a district needs to support everybody who lives there, not pit people against one another. So I’m supporting Christina Jancila, a business owner with a background in social work. If she does well as a temporary replacement, we can vote for her in November.

I signed her application and went back to the roses.

Elaine Cull

Corvallis